Will anticipated increases in deepwater drilling activity lead to new round of rig building?
The Caspian region is full of opportunities for the oil and gas industry, said Artem Stopnevich, Head of Caspian and Central Asia for Rystad Energy, in a video with DC at the 2025 IADC Drilling Caspian Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 6 February. These opportunities may not be the mega projects of the past, but they do put a call on drilling rigs and the supply chain.
In the video, Mr Stopnevich also explains why there may be a call for a new round of rig building to support deepwater drilling growth, as well as the possible effects that the new Trump Administration in the US could have on global oil markets.