NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Baku Drilling School opens new location with enhanced capabilities

Feb 26, 2025
0 254 Less than a minute

Baku Drilling School (BDS), a sister company to SOCAR-AQS, held an opening ceremony for its new location in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 5 February. At the event, DC spoke with Samir Mollayev, Director-General at SOCAR-AQS, and Nariman Mustafayev, Director at BDS, about ongoing efforts to ensure the competency of the region’s workforce, as well as BDS’ enhanced capabilities to deliver training courses on well control, MPD and crew resource management.

Feb 26, 2025
0 254 Less than a minute

Related Articles

The Railroad Commission of Texas has issued its first permit for a deep geo-pressured, geothermal well to Sage Geosystems in Atascosa County.

RRC reaches new milestone with first permitted geothermal well

Feb 26, 2025

Will anticipated increases in deepwater drilling activity lead to new round of rig building?

Feb 26, 2025

Adopting SIF classification methods can help industry develop effective safety controls

Feb 25, 2025

Simulators provide valuable tool for enhancing knowledge of human factors

Feb 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button