Baku Drilling School opens new location with enhanced capabilities

Baku Drilling School (BDS), a sister company to SOCAR-AQS, held an opening ceremony for its new location in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 5 February. At the event, DC spoke with Samir Mollayev, Director-General at SOCAR-AQS, and Nariman Mustafayev, Director at BDS, about ongoing efforts to ensure the competency of the region’s workforce, as well as BDS’ enhanced capabilities to deliver training courses on well control, MPD and crew resource management.