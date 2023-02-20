People, Companies and Products

Cudd Well Control opens new global headquarters

Feb 20, 2023
After a year-long planning and construction phase, Cudd Well Control announced the launch of its new global headquarters in Houston, Texas. The 27,000-sq ft facility consolidates the company’s offices and warehousing in one location.

The new facility offers the space to hold advanced well control training on-site and act as an emergency response center for customers. Furthermore, the facility’s grounds feature a retention pond where Cudd’s well control equipment can be demonstrated. An additional laydown area at the facility also allows Cudd to invite its subsidiaries to showcase their equipment and service lines.

“In the past year, we’ve invested in technology, built strong alliances, grew our team, and now we are physically expanding our footprint with the new headquarters in the greater Houston area,” said Cudd  President Andy Ferguson. “The new facility will improve efficiency, collaboration, and offerings while providing an exceptional work environment for our employees and our customers.”

