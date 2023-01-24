Uncategorized

Westwood image J/F ESG

Jan 24, 2023
0 88 Less than a minute
Equinor is leading the use of rigs fitted with emission reduction technologies, with 33,618 contracted days between 2020-2032, while the combined number of contracted days for all other operators is 43,600.
Jan 24, 2023
0 88 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Woodmac image J/F 2023 Markets

Jan 24, 2023

Drillmar Resources and JAB Recruitment announce new joint venture

Apr 5, 2021

US Forest Service eyes drilling approval for Ruby Mountains

Aug 6, 2018

Variable high-temp packers, top seals added to Variable Bore Rams inventory

Jul 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check This Out
Close
Back to top button