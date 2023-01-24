Buzios image

Uncategorized

Jan 24, 2023
Petrobras’ current development plans for the Búzios field, located in the presalt Santos Basin, calls for a firm 11
FPSOs. Four of those are already producing, and a fifth unit is expected to start producing in mid-2023. Six more units are scheduled to be delivered by 2027, and Petrobras is now considering a potential 12th FPSO.
