Ultradeep image 1

Jan 24, 2023
Comparing mud density profiles in conventional and dual-gradient drilling (red dashed lines in both graphs). Dual-gradient drilling allows drillers to exploit a curved mud weight profile that fits the pore-pressure/fracture gradient profile of challenging wells better than the straight mud weight profile of conventional drilling. As a result, a deeper well can be drilled using fewer casing strings.
Jan 24, 2023
