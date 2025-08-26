NewsOnshore Advances

Westgate provides update on three-well drilling program

Aug 26, 2025
Westgate brought on all three wells (called the New Wells) from its previously announced three-well drilling program. Currently, all of the New Wells are producing oil.

The New Wells continue to clean up as expected and are being optimized on a daily basis. A report on the production rates of the New Wells will be released once they have been fully optimized and fluid rates and oil cuts have stabilized.

The company is in the planning stages for a follow up drill program at its Beaverdam assets in anticipation of continued positive results from the New Wells. The next program is expected to commence in early Q4 2025.

Aug 26, 2025
