NewsThe Offshore Frontier

SLB OneSubsea awarded EPC contract for Equinor’s Fram Sør project

Aug 26, 2025
0 339 1 minute read

SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Equinor for a 12-well, all-electric Subsea Production System (SPS) in the Fram Sør field, offshore Norway. The award follows a collaborative, year-long Front-End Engineering Design phase, where Equinor and SLB OneSubsea jointly matured the project, culminating in the development plan and final investment decision (FID).

As part of the resulting EPC scope, SLB OneSubsea will deliver four subsea templates and 12 all-electric subsea trees, eliminating the need for hydraulic fluid supplied by the host platform and keeping topside modifications to a minimum.

“Fram Sør marks the first large-scale all-electric subsea production system,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea. “Not only do all-electric subsea solutions significantly reduce topside needs to make large-scale tiebacks such as the Fram Sør development possible, but they also hold the key to unlock more marginal resources through their reduced footprint and simplified operations.”

The project will be developed as a subsea tieback to the host platform Troll C in the North Sea, contributing to the security of energy supply from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) to Europe.

Aug 26, 2025
0 339 1 minute read

Related Articles

Incorporating human factors into training is key for mitigating well control events

Aug 27, 2025

Nabors reexamines BOP testing standards after Bakken trial with extended intervals

Aug 27, 2025

Westgate provides update on three-well drilling program

Aug 26, 2025
The Seagull oil and gas field operated by bp (a subsea tieback to the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) hub) in the UK North Sea.

BP awards Bilfinger inspection services contract for North Sea assets

Aug 26, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button