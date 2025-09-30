NewsOnshore Advances

West Texas Resources completes compliance test, eyes drilling of 10 new wells

Sep 30, 2025
West Texas Resources provided results from a recent Railroad Commission compliance test on one of its natural gas wells, confirming readiness to return the well to production. Surface measurements indicated approximately 4,000 lbs per sq in (PSI) of gas pressure at the wellhead.

In addition to gas, the well produces a light hydrocarbon condensate with an API gravity near 60, a premium, high-value stream commonly used as a high-octane blending component. Field samples from the compliance test indicate an exceptionally clear, marketable condensate, underscoring the quality of the Company’s reservoir and liquids profile.

Management further notes that this well is one of at least 10 similar gas-condensate wells in WTXR’s current inventory that require only compliance work before restart. Actual performance will be confirmed as each well completes its compliance process and is brought back onstream.

