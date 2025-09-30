Helmerich & Payne promotes Trey Adams to President; Mike Lennox, John Bell to be EVPs

Helmerich & Payne announced an enhanced leadership structure with three promotions. Raymond John (“Trey”) Adams III has been promoted to President, leading all the company’s revenue-generating business units. Senior executives reporting to Adams will include Mike Lennox, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Western Hemisphere Land operations; and John Bell, who has been promoted to EVP of Eastern Hemisphere Land operations.

“I am proud of what our leadership team has accomplished in this challenging market,” said CEO John Lindsay. “Trey’s promotion to President, along with the promotions of Mike Lennox and John Bell to Executive Vice Presidents, reflect the strength and readiness of our people to lead the company forward. Now they are ready to take H&P to even higher levels of performance and growth.”

Mr Adams will become only the fifth president in the company’s 105-year history. Since joining in 2008 he has worked across nearly every part of the business, leading efforts to blend drilling know-how with technology solutions. Mr Adams will divide his time between North America, the UK and the Middle East, with an early focus on embedding H&P’s capabilities into Middle East markets.

Lennox, now EVP of Western Hemisphere land operations, joined H&P in 2008. He has guided H&P’s largest business segment while setting high standards for safety, performance, and culture. He has also built strong, long-standing customer relationships and advanced strategic initiatives. Most recently, he has overseen the integration of H&P and KCAD operations in South America while ensuring consistency across North America solutions.

Bell, now EVP of Eastern Hemisphere land operations, joined H&P in 1998. He pioneered H&P’s FlexRig operations in the Middle East, played a central role in the KCAD acquisition, and led entries into Saudi Arabia and Australia by creating new partnership models tailored to customer needs.