Well-Safe Solutions wins first well operatorship contract in UK North Sea

Well-Safe Solutions was awarded its first well operatorship contract in the UK North Sea, with the company taking full operations management responsibility for a well decommissioning campaign on behalf of an undisclosed operator.

The contract scope covers planning through execution and includes subsurface analysis, well design engineering, and rig, service and support vessel provision. The Well-Safe Defender, an enhanced pacesetter semisubmersible, will mobilize to the field with operations set to begin in June 2026. The rig has capacity for 110 crew and is configured for midwater environments.