Archer acquires isol8 to expand subsea and rigless P&A capabilities

Archer signed a share purchase agreement to acquire isol8, a well technology company specializing in alloy-based barrier solutions and advanced materials for use in well completions, intervention, and plug and abandonment (P&A).

The acquisition is intended to expand Archer’s plug portfolio and strengthen its subsea and rigless P&A offering. isol8’s existing alloy barrier products and metal element technology will be integrated into Archer’s operations.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, expected later in Q2 2026.