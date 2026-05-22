Completing the WellNews

Archer acquires isol8 to expand subsea and rigless P&A capabilities

May 22, 2026
0 19 Less than a minute

Archer signed a share purchase agreement to acquire isol8, a well technology company specializing in alloy-based barrier solutions and advanced materials for use in well completions, intervention, and plug and abandonment (P&A).

The acquisition is intended to expand Archer’s plug portfolio and strengthen its subsea and rigless P&A offering. isol8’s existing alloy barrier products and metal element technology will be integrated into Archer’s operations.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, expected later in Q2 2026.

May 22, 2026
0 19 Less than a minute

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