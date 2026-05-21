Borr jackups pick up new work in Suriname, Vietnam
Borr Drilling secured new jackup contracts in Suriname and Vietnam, according to its latest fleet status report.
Sif, built in 2013, received a letter of award from an undisclosed operator in Suriname running July–October 2026.
Thor, built in 2019, received two commitments in Vietnam. The rig will work for PVEP-Cuulong on a two-well campaign from July to October 2026, in direct continuation of its current contract with HLHV JOC. A second commitment from an undisclosed operator follows from October 2026 through March 2027.