NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Borr jackups pick up new work in Suriname, Vietnam

May 21, 2026
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Borr Drilling secured new jackup contracts in Suriname and Vietnam, according to its latest fleet status report.
Sif, built in 2013, received a letter of award from an undisclosed operator in Suriname running July–October 2026.

Thor, built in 2019, received two commitments in Vietnam. The rig will work for PVEP-Cuulong on a two-well campaign from July to October 2026, in direct continuation of its current contract with HLHV JOC. A second commitment from an undisclosed operator follows from October 2026 through March 2027.

May 21, 2026
0 28 Less than a minute

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