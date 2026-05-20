BW Energy sanctions Bourdon development, Golfinho infill drilling program

BW Energy took final investment decisions for the Bourdon development in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon and a four-well infill drilling campaign in the Golfinho and Camarupim licenses offshore Brazil.The two projects together target combined gross 2P reserves of 68 million BOE and are expected to lift the company’s net production above 100,000 boe/d in 2028.

The Bourdon Phase 1 development targets first oil in Q1 2028 and carries gross 2P reserves of 25 million BOE, nearly all oil. The development concept centers on the Akoum rig — the former Jasmine Alpha jackup — repurposed as a new 12-slot wellhead platform, with initial production from three wells.

In Brazil, the four new wells in the Golfinho and Camarupim licenses will tie back to the existing Golfinho FPSO and gas export infrastructure, with first production targeted by end of 2028. The program targets 50 million BOE in 2P reserves and is expected to triple production from the Golfinho area to approximately 30,000 boe/d from 2029.