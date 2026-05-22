Weatherford awarded deepwater integrated completions contract offshore Nigeria
Weatherford was awarded a deepwater integrated completions contract by Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria (EEPNL), an ExxonMobil affiliate, for offshore Nigeria.
Weatherford will provide integrated upper and lower completions solutions for deepwater wells, with scope focused on well integrity, reliability, and operational efficiency. Equipment will be configured through Weatherford’s global supply chain and supported locally in Nigeria.