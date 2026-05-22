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Saipem, Petrobras sign decommissioning MOU for Brazil offshore

May 22, 2026
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Saipem and Petrobras signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate and potentially develop integrated solutions for decommissioning activities across Brazil’s offshore oil and gas fields, subsea systems and associated infrastructure.

The one-year, non-binding agreement covers well plug and abandonment and subsea decommissioning, and establishes a framework for technical and operational collaboration between the two companies. Saipem and Petrobras will assess integrated approaches to decommissioning operations, including the use of drilling units and vessels, and evaluate potential partnerships with specialist contractors and technology providers.

May 22, 2026
0 24 Less than a minute

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