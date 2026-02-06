Global and Regional MarketsNews

Weatherford secures multi-year Gulf contracts across completions, drilling, MPD services

Feb 6, 2026
Weatherford secured a series of multi-year service contracts during 2025 across well construction, completions and drilling support activities, strengthening its operational footprint across Gulf markets.

The awards include a five-year well services contract from Petroleum Development Oman, covering work in the Qarn Alam and South Oman fields. Weatherford also received a seven-year gas-lift completions and flow-control accessories contract from Occidental Petroleum in Oman, supporting artificial lift optimization and long-term production operations.

In Kuwait, the company was awarded a five-year completions contract by Kuwait Oil, while in the UAE it secured a three-year managed pressure drilling (MPD) services contract from Turnwell. Additional drilling support scope includes a five-year directional drilling and logging-while-drilling contract with Bapco Upstream in Bahrain.

