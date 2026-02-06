Elixir continues drilling progress at Taroom trough appraisal well

Elixir Energy reported operational progress at its Lorelle-3 appraisal drilling campaign in ATP2056 within the Taroom Trough onshore Bowen Basin. The company said it has drilled the intermediate section of Lorelle-3 to 2,320 m measured depth below rotary table (MDRT) and installed casing, with further drilling of the reservoir section underway.

After drilling, casing and cementing the top hole and intermediate sections, crews are running and cementing 9-5/8” casing in the intermediate hole. Once this is finished, the rig will move into drilling the reservoir section with logging-while-drilling (LWD) tools to reach and identify the primary target, the Dunk member of the Tinowon Sandstone, before coring and subsequent pilot section operations.

Lorelle-3 is being drilled in two phases, beginning with a vertical pilot hole planned to 3,600 m total vertical depth to collect expanded evaluation data across Permian sandstone targets in the basin-centered gas play. Upon reaching target depth, Elixir plans to run a ≥1,000 m horizontal sidetrack into the primary reservoir target for multi-stage fracture stimulation and production testing ahead of June 2026.