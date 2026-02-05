Global and Regional MarketsNews

Afentra eyes 2026 drilling and workovers offshore Angola

Feb 5, 2026
Afentra advances Angola operations; prepares 2026 campaign

Afentra secured operatorship of Block 3/24 offshore Angola with a 40% working interest and is progressing an acquisition of additional interests in Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A, expected to complete in Q1 2026.

The company is pursuing onshore license awards in the Kwanza Basin and continuing multi-year revamping and integrity workstreams across its producing assets. Preparations are underway for planned infill drilling and heavy workover activities in 2026–27 that are expected to support production growth.

