Energean invests in Irena gas field development offshore Croatia

Energean and partner INA took a Final Investment Decision for the development of the Irena gas field offshore Croatia. Energean has a 70% working interest in the project. The development plan is for a single platform tie-back to the existing infrastructure at the Izabela field.

The Irena gas field is located in the Izabela concession, which is operated by Edina, a joint venture between Energean and INA. The concession is located in shallow water, with a water depth of around 45 m. First gas from the Irena field is expected in H1 2027.