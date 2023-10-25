Drilling Rigs & AutomationInnovating While Drilling®NewsThe Offshore FrontierVideos

Equinor looks to standardization to boost MPD implementation in complex wells

Oct 25, 2023
Equinor wants to change the industry’s mindset around MPD, to help people realize that it’s not a super complicated technology and rig crews don’t need to be nervous when deploying it. Speaking on a panel session at the 2023 IADC/SPE MPD & UBO Conference in Denver, Colo., on 4 October, Roberto Obando, Principal Engineer Drilling & Wells HPHT at Equinor, explains the operator’s approach to MPD, as well as a standardization project under way to ensure simple and streamlined documentation for using MPD technologies. Mr Obando also provides his insights into Equinor’s views on an MPD-ready rig.

