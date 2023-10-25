Equinor looks to standardization to boost MPD implementation in complex wells

Equinor wants to change the industry’s mindset around MPD, to help people realize that it’s not a super complicated technology and rig crews don’t need to be nervous when deploying it. Speaking on a panel session at the 2023 IADC/SPE MPD & UBO Conference in Denver, Colo., on 4 October, Roberto Obando, Principal Engineer Drilling & Wells HPHT at Equinor, explains the operator’s approach to MPD, as well as a standardization project under way to ensure simple and streamlined documentation for using MPD technologies. Mr Obando also provides his insights into Equinor’s views on an MPD-ready rig.