Eni starts production from Agogo IWH offshore Angola

Eni started production from the Agogo Integrated West Hub development project, operated by Azule Energy in block 15/06 in the lower Congo Basin, offshore Angola. Agogo IWH involves the full field development phase of two fields, Agogo and Ndungu, with combined reserves of approximately 450 million barrels.

Agogo FPSO integrates a variety of technologies aimed at minimizing GHG emissions including full electric topside and marine systems and a combined cycle power generation system. A pilot Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) unit is also installed onboard the FPSO. Agogo is the first FPSO in Angola where operational carbon emissions are fully offset.

Agogo IWH project is operated by Azule Energy, a BP and Eni company, alongside partners Sonangol and Sinopec.