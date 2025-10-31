Weatherford, Maersk Training partner to advance IADC-accredited MPD programs
Weatherford and Maersk Training will jointly develop and commercialize International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC)-accredited Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) training programs.
The initiative will expand access to specialized MPD training covering all levels of expertise while also enabling operators to unlock greater value from managed pressure wells, a strategy that extends pressure management principles across the entire well lifecycle from drilling to cementing, completions and wireline operations.