News

Weatherford, Maersk Training partner to advance IADC-accredited MPD programs

Oct 31, 2025
0 244 Less than a minute
Weatherford and Maersk Training announce strategic partnership to advance MPD training, offering the industry’s first all-level IADC-accredited programs

Weatherford and Maersk Training will jointly develop and commercialize International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC)-accredited Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) training programs.

The initiative will expand access to specialized MPD training covering all levels of expertise while also enabling operators to unlock greater value from managed pressure wells, a strategy that extends pressure management principles across the entire well lifecycle from drilling to cementing, completions and wireline operations.

Oct 31, 2025
0 244 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Northern Ocean secures contract extension for Deepsea Bollsta

Oct 31, 2025
Gran Tierra advances drilling in Ecuador and Colombia

Gran Tierra advances drilling in Ecuador and Colombia

Oct 31, 2025
Halliburton introduces StreamStar™ wired drill pipe interface system

Halliburton introduces StreamStar wired drill pipe interface system

Oct 31, 2025
Unit Drilling’s Rig 103 is working for QEP Energy in the Granite Wash in the Anadarko Basin. QEP has 41,000 net acres under lease that are prospective for the Granite Wash.

Citizen Energy launches $20 million drilling fund focused on Anadarko Basin

Oct 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button