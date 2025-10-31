Halliburton introduces StreamStar™ wired drill pipe interface system

Halliburton launched its StreamStar wired drill pipe interface system, which delivers real-time, high-speed data and continuous downhole power.

The StreamStar system minimizes the use of downhole generators and lithium batteries. This allows a shorter, more compact bottomhole assembly design that places sensors closer to the bit for improved measurements and reliability. It also provides instant two-way communication between the logging-while-drilling system and the rotary steerable system.

It integrates with the company’s LOGIX automation and remote operations solutions to execute instant commands, maintain closed-loop control and optimize drilling in real-time.