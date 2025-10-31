Innovating While Drilling®News

Halliburton introduces StreamStar wired drill pipe interface system

Oct 31, 2025
0 227 Less than a minute
Halliburton introduces StreamStar™ wired drill pipe interface system

Halliburton launched its StreamStar wired drill pipe interface system, which delivers real-time, high-speed data and continuous downhole power.

The StreamStar system minimizes the use of downhole generators and lithium batteries. This allows a shorter, more compact bottomhole assembly design that places sensors closer to the bit for improved measurements and reliability. It also provides instant two-way communication between the logging-while-drilling system and the rotary steerable system.

It integrates with the company’s LOGIX automation and remote operations solutions to execute instant commands, maintain closed-loop control and optimize drilling in real-time.

Oct 31, 2025
0 227 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Northern Ocean secures contract extension for Deepsea Bollsta

Oct 31, 2025
Gran Tierra advances drilling in Ecuador and Colombia

Gran Tierra advances drilling in Ecuador and Colombia

Oct 31, 2025
Weatherford and Maersk Training announce strategic partnership to advance MPD training, offering the industry’s first all-level IADC-accredited programs

Weatherford, Maersk Training partner to advance IADC-accredited MPD programs

Oct 31, 2025
Unit Drilling’s Rig 103 is working for QEP Energy in the Granite Wash in the Anadarko Basin. QEP has 41,000 net acres under lease that are prospective for the Granite Wash.

Citizen Energy launches $20 million drilling fund focused on Anadarko Basin

Oct 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button