Weatherford launches Industrial Intelligence

Oct 7, 2025
Weatherford launched Industrial Intelligence, a digital portfolio, at the company’s FWRD 2025 Technology Conference in Houston. Weatherford Industrial Intelligence delivers actionable insights for end users from engineers to executives.

Weatherford is also advancing its Synsera Unified Data Model, which normalizes multi-asset, multi-generation metadata across operations into a structure of the customer’s choosing. By combining operational and financial analysis into an API-supported framework, the platform enables decision-making and streamlined workflows across facilities.

In addition, the WFRD Software Launchpad gives customers an industrial SaaS platform that eliminates the complexity of navigating multiple systems and vendors with a centralized point of access for all Weatherford and partner-built applications, while also giving customers the ability to publish their own applications.

The launchpad builds on the ForeSite suite, Centro well construction optimization platform, PetroVisor unified data platform and EcoVisor ESG platform, delivering an integrated portfolio across the energy value chain.

