Vital Energy expands Charlie Lake drilling position in Alberta

Jan 6, 2026
Vital Energy expanded its upstream position in the Elmworth area of the Grande Prairie region in Alberta with the acquisition of additional Alberta Crown petroleum and natural gas rights.

The newly acquired lands cover approximately 1,792 hectares and include petroleum and natural gas rights extending from the surface or base of the Nikanassin Formation to the base of the Halfway Formation under a four-year Northern P&NG License. Combined with acreage acquired earlier in 2025, Vital now controls nine sections in the same area.

Based on internal technical evaluation, the company has identified potential for up to 44 drilling locations across the expanded land base, targeting the Charlie Lake dolomite and siltstone reservoir.

Vital said it intends to concentrate future technical and operational activity on its Charlie Lake asset, focusing on development within the core of the Charlie Lake reservoir in the Grande Prairie region.

