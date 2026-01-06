Maurel and Prom assumes operatorship of Sinu-9 gas license

Maurel and Prom assumed a majority working interest in the Sinu-9 license and takes over as operator. The transition marks the start of a new operational phase for its Colombian portfolio.

The Sinu-9 license entered production in November 2024 as part of a long-term production test from the Magico-1X and Brujo-1X wells. Gross gas production capacity has reached approximately 21 million cu ft per day following the commissioning of the central processing facilities.

Maurel and Prom plans to begin a six-well exploration drilling campaign on the Sinu-9 license in February 2026, targeting further resource appraisal and production growth in the basin.