ReconAfrica: Kavango West 1x well drilling ahead into Otavi

ReconAfrica provided an operational update regarding the Kavango West 1X exploration well in Namibia. Currently, the well is drilling ahead into the Otavi carbonate reservoir, which is the primary target in the Damara Fold Belt. The company anticipates drilling an extensive section of the potential reservoir, which will be followed by a full evaluation of the Otavi section.

Drilling operations advanced ahead of schedule in the shallower section of the well, which caused a deferral of operations for several weeks at the current casing depth as the company waited on casing strings for the final section of the well to be delivered to location.

Operations have resumed and drilling remains on the original expected schedule. Recon anticipates being at total depth (TD) in the second half of November. The Kavango West 1X well is expected to penetrate approximately 1,500 m of potential reservoir before reaching TD at approximately 3,800 m. Once at TD, an extensive logging program will commence with results expected to be made public around year-end.