Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore AdvancesVideos

Caution abounds as US onshore braces for potential WTI price drops

Oct 8, 2025
0 292 Less than a minute

Heading into 2026, the overall sentiment among US onshore E&Ps is more negative than the underlying market fundamentals would suggest, said Geoff Jay, Partner at Daniel Energy Partners. While E&P returns are still robust for most basins at the current mid-$60s WTI pricing range, many operators are preparing to reduce activity on the possibility that crude pricing drops into the $50s, which is putting pricing pressure on the oilfield services sector (OFS). In this video interview with Mr Jay, shot at the 2025 IADC Annual General Meeting in Naples, Florida, on 24 September, he outlined the near-term future for OFS and why the forward curve for oil pricing through 2026 suggests a flat outlook for rig count.

Oct 8, 2025
0 292 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Hunting signs OCTG contract for offshore Guyana

Hunting signs OCTG contract for offshore Guyana

Oct 8, 2025

Chevron names Kevin McLachlan to lead Exploration; Liz Schwarze to retire

Oct 8, 2025

Scott Tinker: Taking a balanced approach to energy transition is more important than ever

Oct 8, 2025

Students discuss value of networking, IADC scholarships at 2025 Annual General Meeting

Oct 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button