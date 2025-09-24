Weatherford awarded wellsite monitoring contract by Romgaz

Weatherford was awarded an eight-year contract by Romgaz to deliver services for real-time monitoring and transmission of dynamic parameters from the wellheads of gas wells, improving production optimization through digital and AI-enabled insights.

Under the agreement, Weatherford will partner with Romgaz to implement a wellsite monitoring campaign across thousands of existing wells. Weatherford technology will acquire critical data from field locations to provide Romgaz with key information for production decisions. This information will guide in-field, Weatherford-supplied automated infrastructure to deliver Romgaz’s goal of production optimization.