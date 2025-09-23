Record Resources appoints Alain Mizelle as President, COO

Record Resources appointed Alain Mizelle as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) following the company’s recently announced acquisition, in partnership with ReconAfrica, of the Ngulu Block in Gabon, West Africa.

Mr Mizelle will oversee technical management of the Ngulu block exploration program. As a consultant to the company, he was a key team member in the negotiation and signing of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the Ngulu block.

Mr Mizelle is both a petroleum geologist and mining engineer with 28 years of international oil and gas experience. He holds an MS (Geology) and MSC (Engineering) in Mining from Wits University, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a former petroleum geologist with Energy Africa.

Mr Mizelle was involved with the exploration and development of offshore and onshore oilfields, including the Nkossa, Moho-Bilondo and N’Soko fields in the Haute-Mer permit in Congo-Brazzaville in a joint venture involving Total, Chevron and Energy Africa, where he and oversaw more than 20 oil blocks onshore and offshore Gabon.

Record Resources is fully carried and funded through the commitments on the Ngulu block for the initial four-year concession period, including the drilling of a well to total depth.