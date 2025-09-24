ExxonMobil takes FID for seventh development offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil made a final investment decision for the Hammerhead development offshore Guyana. Hammerhead, the seventh project on the Stabroek block, is anticipated to come online in 2029.

The $6.8 billion Hammerhead project will include 18 production and injection wells. The development will use a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel with a capacity to produce approximately 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

ExxonMobil is producing approximately 650,000 bopd from the Stabroek block. With the recent startup of a fourth FPSO, the ONE GUYANA, the company anticipates growing production to more than 900,000 bopd by the end of the year.

Construction is underway for the fifth and sixth approved projects, Uaru and Whiptail, with Uaru anticipated to start production in 2026, and Whiptail is anticipated for startup in 2027.

ExxonMobil affiliate ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is the operator and holds and interest in the Stabroek block with Hess and CNOOC.