HOEC awarded contract offshore Mumbai

Apr 17, 2025
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) announced the award of a contract area MB/OSDSF/B15/2024, which spans over 332.4 sq km in the Mumbai Offshore region at a water depth of about 40 m. This new addition of Block MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 complements HOEC’s existing Block MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 in Mumbai Offshore, expanding the company’s total acreage to over 800 sq km.

The area includes two discoveries, B-15A-1 and B-15-2, with potential for further exploration. A total of 6 wells have been drilled in this contract area.

Well B-15A-1 tested approximately 1.66 million standard cu ft per day of gas and 1,833 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Well B-15-2 tested around 1,151 barrels of oil and 0.91 million standard cu ft per day of gas from the Panna formation.

HOEC is the operator of this Block with 100% Participating Interest.

