Single-trip casing exit system delivers efficiency improvements

Last year, Weatherford launched AlphaV, a whipstock system designed to eliminate the need for sidetracking during casing runs. The system utilizes a shear bolt to release the milling assembly from the whipstock once the assembly is set, eliminating the risk of premature shearing while running in hole. In this interview with DC from the 2024 ADIPEC on 6 November, GT Iversen, Global VP – Intervention Services, Drilling Tools and Subsea Interventions at Weatherford, discussed the technology and the efficiencies the system generates during casing runs. He also spoke about the results that operators like Equinor have seen in areas like the North Sea.