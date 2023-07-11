Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Velesto confirms contract with PTTEP for jackup

Jul 11, 2023
Velesto Drilling – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velesto Malaysian Ventures, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velesto Energy – received a Letter of Award from PTTEP for the provision of the NAGA 3 jackup.

The rig started the two-well drilling job, which is part of PTTEP’s 2022-2023 exploration drilling program, in February 2023. NAGA 3 is a premium independent-leg cantilever jackup with a drilling depth capability of 30,000 ft. The rig has a rated operating water depth of 350 ft.

