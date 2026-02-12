NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Vår, Kistos drill dry well in North Sea

Feb 12, 2026
Var Energi Ringhorne platform

Vår Energi and its partner Kistos Energy drilled a dry well in the Balder area in the North Sea.

Well 25/8-C-23 D (Prince Updip) was drilled in production license 027, from the Ringhorne installation, just over 200 km west of Stavanger.

Production license 027 was awarded in 1969, in the second licensing round on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). This is the 13th exploration well drilled within the license area. The Balder and Ringhorne Øst fields are also located in the license.

The production license previously saw exploration activity in 2021, when exploration wells 25/8-20 S, B and C proved hydrocarbons at two levels.

