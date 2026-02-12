Global and Regional MarketsNews

Five companies awarded exploration licenses in Libya

The NOC, led by Chairman Engineer Masoud Suleman, completed the final stage of its public bidding round for exploration. Five international companies were awarded investment opportunities in the exploration blocks, including the consortium of Repsol +Turkish Petroleum, the MOL Hungary, the Eni + QE and another consortium comprising Repsol and a Turkish partner. Additionally, Chevron and Aiteo were among the winners in this round.

Exploration in Libya had been halted for more than 17 years. The NOC revitalized this sector at the beginning of 2025 through a bidding round that visited several major countries to present an investment opportunity in 20 blocks: 9 offshore and 11 near Libyan territories.

