Transocean wins contract award, extension totaling $184 million

Transocean was awarded contract fixtures for two of its harsh environment semisubmersibles in Norway. In aggregate, the fixtures represent approximately $184 million in firm contract backlog.

The Transocean Encourage was awarded a seven-well contract extension. The estimated 365 days of work is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2027 in direct continuation of the rig’s current program and contribute approximately $152 million in backlog, excluding additional services.

Two one-well options have been exercised for the Transocean Enabler in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity. The incremental 70 days of work is expected to contribute approximately $32 million in backlog, excluding additional services, and commits the rig through December 2027.