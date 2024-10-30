Vår Energi enlists DeepOcean for 2025 subsea scope

DeepOcean was awarded an inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) campaign by Vår Energi for 2025. The scope also includes additional light construction work.

DeepOcean will conduct a subsea campaign for Vår Energi next year that includes IMR services at the Goliat and Balder fields, and will provide subsea engineering, project management support, ROV services and access to the company’s extensive tool pool for efficient subsea operations. The work will be performed from the Olympic Ares subsea vessel.

DeepOcean will manage the contract delivery out of its office in Haugesund, supported by its offices in Stavanger and Bergen, Norway.