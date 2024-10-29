TotalEnergies discovers new gas condensate resources in offshore Harald field

TotalEnergies’ Harald East Middle Jurassic nearby exploration well (HEMJ-1X) discovered additional gas condensate resources in the Harald field, in the Danish North Sea.

Located in shallow waters 250 km off the west coast of Denmark, the HEMJ-1X well was drilled in the Eastern part of Harald field and encountered 48 meters of net gas condensate pay in a good quality reservoir.

The HEMJ-1X well will be immediately connected to the Harald platform and is expected to start producing before the end of the year through the existing Harald and Tyra facilities.

TotalEnergies is the operator of the Danish Underground Consortium with a 43.2% working interest, alongside Joint Venture partners BlueNord (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).