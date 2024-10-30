Halliburton’s SandTrapXL addresses excessive sand production

Halliburton introduced SandTrap XL, which addresses excessive sand production with a low-viscosity resin system. Activated externally, it enables solids control over large intervals without a restriction on pump or cure time.

SandTrap XL delivers consolidation strength to formation grains and preserves the original permeability of the rock. It provides thermal stability above 550°F (287°C). This allows it to control sand in heavy oil reservoirs under enhanced oil recovery methods, such as steam flooding.