Valeura announces first oil offshore Gulf of Thailand

Valeura Energy has achieved its first oil production from its Nong Yao C development, in License G11/48 (90% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand.

The first three of the seven Nong Yao C development wells were opened up for oil production on 15 August 2024, with additional wells to be brought online successively thereafter. Ramp up of production volumes will continue in line with the company’s plan to achieve peak production rates of approximately 11,000 barrels (bbls/s) within the coming weeks, versus recent rates in the first half of August of approximately 7,200 bbls/d.

“Our drilling program has appraised several upside targets, which we expect will both contribute to reserves and resources when evaluated at year end, and may form the basis of future infill drilling to sustain volumes further into the future,” said Dr Sean Guest, President and CEO.