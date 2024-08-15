Seatrium delivers rig to Borr Drilling ahead of schedule

Seatrium Limited announced today the successful delivery of its fourth jackup rig, named Vali, to Borr Drilling about a year ahead of its planned delivery next year.

Vali is a KFELS Super B Class rig, specifically engineered to operate in water depths of up to 400 ft and capable of drilling to depths of up to 35,000 ft. The rig can also drill deep wells both vertically and horizontally.

Its cantilever structure is designed with a maximum combined load of 3,700 kips and is equipped with a fully automated, high-capacity rack-and-pinion jacking system, with the capacity to accommodate 150 people with full amenities.

The jackup rig is the fourth in a series of five rigs that Seatrium has built for Borr Drilling. The first three rigs were novated by Borr Drilling to ADNOC Drilling and have been delivered.

These series of jackup rigs built at Seatrium’s Pioneer Yard in Singapore are specifically designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, from small and independent oil companies to major multinational energy corporations.