Global and Regional MarketsNews

PETRONAS completes drilling Caiman-1 well

Dec 29, 2025
0 451 Less than a minute
PETRONAS completes drilling Caiman-1 well

PETRONAS Suriname completed drilling of the Caiman-1 exploration well in the western part of Block 52 offshore Suriname on 6 December 2025.

The Caiman-1 exploration well was spudded on 21 July 2025 and safely plugged and abandoned on 6 December 2025. The well delivered encouraging results and is the first in the four-well 2025-2026 drilling campaign in Block 52.

Block 52 covers approximately 4,750 sq km in water depths ranging from 60 to 1,000 m and lies about 140 km offshore from Suriname’s coast.

Dec 29, 2025
0 451 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ASRY completes rig upgrades for ADES jackup fleet

ASRY completes rig upgrades for ADES jackup fleet

Dec 30, 2025
Saipem extends deployment of Deep Value Driller into 2026

Saipem extends deployment of Deep Value Driller into 2026

Dec 30, 2025
Noble plans divestment of six jackups

Soiltech awarded contract on Noble Resolute

Dec 30, 2025
Libra Consortium announces first oil from Mero-4 FPSO in Brazil pre-salt

Shell grows interest in Atapu and Mero units offshore Brazil

Dec 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button