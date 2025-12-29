PETRONAS completes drilling Caiman-1 well

PETRONAS Suriname completed drilling of the Caiman-1 exploration well in the western part of Block 52 offshore Suriname on 6 December 2025.

The Caiman-1 exploration well was spudded on 21 July 2025 and safely plugged and abandoned on 6 December 2025. The well delivered encouraging results and is the first in the four-well 2025-2026 drilling campaign in Block 52.

Block 52 covers approximately 4,750 sq km in water depths ranging from 60 to 1,000 m and lies about 140 km offshore from Suriname’s coast.