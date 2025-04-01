Collaboration, open-mindedness needed for industry to maximize potential for innovation

The energy industry is evolving rapidly, and this evolution is only set to accelerate in the coming decade, said Allen Sinor, Geothermal Sector Council Manager at The Competency Alliance. Speaking at the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s (DEC) Q1 2025 Tech Forum in Houston on 18 March, Mr Sinor discussed how innovations like AI are revolutionizing the industry’s ability to access and interpret data, while also enhancing both performance and safety. In this interview with DC taken from the forum, Mr Sinor spoke further about the nature of innovation within the industry, as well as the barriers that often prevent companies from fully exploiting the potential for innovation.