Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Valaris announces new contracts for 2 drillships, 1 jackup

Mar 13, 2023
0 89 1 minute read

Valaris announced three new contracts:

  • A three-year contract with Petrobras for the VALARIS DS-8 drillship. The rig will be reactivated for this contract. The total contract value is approximately $500 million, including a $30 million mobilization fee.
  • A 100-day contract with a TotalEnergies affiliate for the VALARIS DS-12 drillship. The contract is expected to commence in Q2 2023.
  • A 70-day contract with Beach Energy offshore New Zealand for heavy-duty jackup VALARIS 107. The contract is expected to commence in Q3 2023. The total contract value is approximately $26 million.

President and CEO Anton Dibowitz said, “We are particularly pleased to have secured the award for preservation stacked drillship VALARIS DS-8, for a contract that is expected to generate a meaningful return over the firm contract term, and we remain focused on exercising our operational leverage in a disciplined manner. This most recent award represents the sixth contract awarded to one of our high-quality stacked floaters since mid-2021, and speaks volumes about our demonstrated track record of project execution when reactivating rigs.”

Mr Dibowitz added, “Following the reactivation of VALARIS DS-17 and DS-8, we will have 10 floaters working across the golden triangle, including four drillships in Brazil, a market where we expect to see continued growth over the next several years.”

Mar 13, 2023
0 89 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Latin American puzzle

Jan 24, 2014

Ensco orders sixth ultra-deepwater drillship to meet customer demands

Apr 5, 2012

IADC Advanced Rig Technology Committee finalizing top drive survey

Jan 20, 2009

Statoil completes appraisal well in Johan Sverdrup

Jan 8, 2013

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button