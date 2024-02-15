US oil and gas jobs remained relatively flat in January, according to latest report

Jobs in the US oilfield remained relatively flat, with a loss of 3,741 jobs in the US oilfield services sector during January 2024, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) after adjustments to December numbers and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council.

Compared to December, job availability across the sector decreased by 0.6%. Nationally, the US unemployment rate is at 3.7%. National job growth posted a surprisingly strong increase in January. Meanwhile, US Chamber of Commerce analysis finds that workforce participation remains below pre-pandemic levels.

“As the jobs remain relatively flat, we are hopeful that as energy demand continues to grow we will see the jobs holding steady and trending towards long-term growth,” stated Energy Workforce President Molly Determan. “We will continue to support policies that enable this growth.”