Transocean adds $326 million in new rig contracts

Transocean has secured contracts for three of its rigs – the Transocean Barents semisubmersible as well as the Deepwater Skyros and Invictus drillships – according to its quarterly fleet status report. Altogether, these deals are worth approximately $326 million.

As of February 2024, and including these newly-secured deals, the company’s total backlog is approximately $9 billion.

The Barents was awarded a minimum 540-day contract in the Romanian Black Sea at a rate of $465,000. The contract, with OMV Petrom, is slated to begin January 2025 and end July 2026.

The Deepwater Skyros was awarded a three-well extension in Angola by TotalEnergies at a rate of $400,000, with plans to commence in January 2025 as well. Meanwhile, the Deepwater Invictus started production in January 2024 on a 40-day contract in the US Gulf of Mexico.