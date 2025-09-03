Unity-CCI partnership strengthens well intervention capabilities across Australia

Unity announced a strategic partnership with Clear Cut Interventions (CCI) Australia, a provider of well intervention services to the Australian oil and gas industry. The collaboration marks a step forward in delivering advanced intervention and well integrity solutions to operators across Australia.

By addressing the offshore realities of limited POB, restricted deck space and crane capacity, the partnership ensures operators can execute critical well integrity work with greater efficiency, safety and certainty.

Through this partnership, operators will now benefit from the local deployment of Unity’s Compact Intervention Suite of Tooling, QV range of Wellhead & Christmas Tree products and Thru Tubing solutions, supported by CCI’s established infrastructure. The collaboration ensures rapid mobilization and operational assurance without the need to import support from overseas.