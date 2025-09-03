Fugro secures two contracts with Constellation in Brazil

Fugro signed two three-year contracts with Constellation to support responsible deepwater exploration activities in Brazil’s mature Campos Basin and the emerging Equatorial Margin.

Fugro’s work will involve deploying advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) aboard Constellation-managed vessels to carry out subsea equipment inspections, interventions and a range of observation and survey activities. The first campaign will begin this quarter in the Campos Basin on board the ultra-deepwater drillship Tidal Action, followed by a second deployment in early 2026 in the Equatorial Margin on board the drillship Amaralina Star.

Fugro will outfit both vessels with its FCV 3000 ROV systems, a class of deepwater vehicles built for complex offshore environments. These systems have a proven track record in technically demanding areas like the Equatorial Margin.